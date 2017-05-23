How Manchester Came Together to Help in Aftermath of Ariana Grande Concert Bombing

A man embraces a woman and a teenager as he collects them from the Park Inn Hotel where they were given refuge after last nights explosion at the Manchester Arena on May 23, 2017 in Manchester, England. Christopher Furlong—Getty Images

Manchester locals mobilized in the hours that followed Britain's most deadly suicide bombing in a decade to help stranded or injured Ariana Grande concertgoers.

The Monday night attack, which left 22 dead and nearly 60 injured, stranded many of the 21,000 concertgoers after the closure of the main Victoria train station. With reports of numerous young people at the concert separated from their parents or unable to make it back home, locals stepped in to offer their help.

Mancunians used the hashtag #roomformanchester on Twitter as they offered free rides, drinks, hotel rooms and spare rooms for people stranded in the attack.

If you need somewhere to come grab a coffee and await news, head to the arches. We've got the kettle on! #RoomForManchester @GMPCityCentre - 53two (@53two) May 22, 2017

Double bed & double air bed available at our flat near Piccadilly if anyone affected needs a place to stay #roomformanchester #manchester - Sarah Donohoe (@donohoe_sarah) May 22, 2017

Anyone needing a place to stay we have rooms at the Holiday Inn Manchester West. Contact to hotel on 0161 7430080 #roomformanchester - Danny McMenemy (@Dan_McMenemy) May 22, 2017

Spare bed, 2 sofas, tea & chargers for anyone stuck in Manchester tonight. Outside centre but can pick up/drive home #roomformanchester - Rachael Mannion (@rachmannion89) May 22, 2017

Facebook turned on their safety check feature and hotels in the area offered sofas and free rooms to the people in need.

Huge thanks to Ainscow hotel in Manchester for looking after my sister / 10 year old niece and her best friend. 🙌🏻 #Manchester pic.twitter.com/8Ul9XQQNLF - Andy Leeman⚽️ (@AndyLeeman91) May 23, 2017

Taxi drivers offered free rides through the night as well:

'Free taxi if needed,' this sign says. I've heard so many stories of people reaching out to help. #ManchesterArena #Manchester pic.twitter.com/aZBE7djHQd - Adam McClean (@AdamMcCleanITV) May 23, 2017

Taxi drivers, hotel workers and the emergency services have worked through the night to help those caught up in the Manchester attack pic.twitter.com/tElF2ekm41 - Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) May 23, 2017

The Holiday Inn hotel near the Manchester Arena also took in children who have been separated from their parents or guardians. Reports on Twitter suggested that as many as 60 children were there waiting to be collected.