United Kingdom

Read President Donald Trump's Full Remarks on 'Evil Losers' Who Attacked Manchester

Kate Samuelson
4:42 AM ET

U.S. President Donald Trump has offered his "deepest condolences" to the victims of the suicide bomb attack in Manchester, England, which took place at the end of an Ariana Grande concert late on Monday evening. Read the president's remarks in full below:

I extend my deepest condolences to those so terribly injured in this terrorist attack and to the many killed and the families – so many families of the victims.

We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom. So many young beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers in life. I won’t call them monsters because they would like that term. They would think that’s a great name. I will call them, from now on, losers, because that’s what they are. They are losers. And we will have more of them. But they are losers, just remember that.

Our society can have no tolerance for this continuation of bloodshed, we cannot stand a moment longer for the slaughter of innocent people. And in today’s attack it was mostly innocent children. The terrorists and extremists and those who give them aid and comfort must be driven out from our society for ever.

This wicked ideology must be obliterated and I mean completely obliterated, and the innocent life must be protected. All civilised nations must join together to protect human life and the sacred right our citizens to live in safety and in peace.

President Trump is one of many world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, who has reacted to the tragic event. German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Britons that "Germany stands by your side," while Italy's Paolo Gentiloni tweeted that "Italy is united with the British people and government."

