United Kingdom

World Leaders React to the Suicide Bombing at the Ariana Grande Concert in Manchester

TIME Staff
Updated: 4:28 AM ET | Originally published: 3:58 AM ET

The bombing of an Ariana Grande concert in the British city of Manchester quickly prompted reactions from politicians and celebrities in the U.K, and as leaders in Europe woke to the news many also began tweeting and sharing their responses.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning Prime Minister Theresa May put out a brief statement: "We are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack," she said. "All our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those who have been affected." She is expected to address the country later on Tuesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump laid the blame for the attack on "evil losers at life," in remarks from Israel, where he is currently midway through a tour of the Middle East and Europe. "Peace can never take root in an environment where violence is tolerated, funded and even rewarded. We must be resolute in condemning such acts in a single unified voice," he said. "In so doing we will all enjoy a safer and brighter future and a safer and brighter world."

Russian President Vladimir Putin released a statement on the bombing shortly before 9am local time. "We strongly condemn this cynical, inhumane crime," he said.French President Emmanuel Macron, whose country has repeatedly been targeted by terrorists since 2015, sent a message of solidarity. "I send my thoughts to the British people, the victims and their loved ones," he wrote, in French. "We are leading the fight against terrorism together."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel also released a statement on the attack, telling Britons: "Germany stands by your side."

Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, who country has also been a victim of attacks, sent out a brief message:

Italy's Paolo Gentiloni also tweeted out a message of support saying "Italy is united with the British people and government":

Trump's wife, First Lady Melania Trump, tweeted her thoughts and prayers just after 8am local time.

