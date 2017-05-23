United KingdomAriana Grande Attack Aftermath: How Vulnerable Is the U.K. to Extremism?
Television

James Corden on the Ariana Grande Concert Attack: ‘We’ll All Go to Bed Holding Our Little Ones Tighter’

Alexia Fernandez / People
2:39 AM ET

James Corden is adding his voice to those sending support to the concertgoers injured or killed after the Ariana Grande concert Monday night in the U.K.

Corden, 38, recorded a video after Monday’s taping of The Late Late Show addressing the tragedy.

“It shocks me every time we hear this sort of news, that attacks like this can happen,” he began. “But especially when there are so many children tonight.”

“Many of you will not have been in Manchester, but you will definitely have heard of it,” Corden continues. “It’s famous for incredible music: Oasis and Joy Division. It’s the home of the invention of the first computer.”

Corden, who was born in London but raised in Buckinghamshire (about three hours south of Manchester), said what he remembers most about the city was the spirit of the people.

“I’m telling you, a more tight knit group of people you will be hard pressed to find,” Corden said of Manchester. “Strong, proud, caring people with community at its core. The spirit of Manchester will grow even stronger this evening. We’ll all go to bed holding out little ones even tighter this evening.”

This article originally appeared on People.com

