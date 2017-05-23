World
Search
Sign In
United KingdomManchester Residents Open Their Doors to Survivors Left Stranded By Concert Explosion
Police Respond To An Incident At Manchester Arena
United KingdomPoliticians and Musicians Express Their Shock and Grief Following the Ariana Grande Concert Blast
Britain Ariana Grande Concert Blast
United KingdomWhat to Know About the Explosion at Ariana Grande's Manchester Concert
Britain Ariana Grande Concert Blast
White HouseWhite House Proposes Long-Shot Budget with Deep Spending Cuts
OMB Director Mick Mulvaney And White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Brief The Media At The White House
Fatal explosion at Manchester Arena
British police guard the entrance to the Manchester Arena stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom on May 23, 2017.  Lindsey Parnaby/Anadolu Agency—Getty Images
United Kingdom

Ariana Grande Says She is 'Broken' After the Suspected Terrorist Attack at Her Manchester Concert

Kevin Lui
May 22, 2017

Singer Ariana Grande has expressed her shock and sadness at the suspected terrorist attack that killed at least 19 people at her concert Monday night in Manchester, U.K.

"Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry," she tweeted. "I don't have words."

"Words cannot express out sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack. We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act," reads a statement from Scooter Braun, Grande's manager.

Universal Music, the group to which Grande's record label belongs, paid tribute to those affected by the attack in a Facebook post earlier, saying that it is "deeply saddened to learn of tonight's devastating event in Manchester."

Politicians and other musicians have also expressed their grief and solidarity on social media. At least 59 others were brought to hospital after the attack, according to local emergency medical services, with many more treated at the scene.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME