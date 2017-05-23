Politicians and Musicians Express Their Shock and Grief Following the Ariana Grande Concert Blast

Politicians and musicians have expressed their horror following news that an explosion killed at least 19 at an Ariana Grande concert Monday night in Manchester, U.K., posting messages of condolence on Twitter.

"My heart goes out to families who have lost loved ones, my admiration to our brave emergency services," tweeted Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham.

He also tweeted out the hashtag #RoomForManchester , directing people stranded as a result of the attack to areas "where hotels and local people of our great city are offering refuge." There is also a hashtag #MissinginManchester for people yet to be located.

"My thoughts are with all those affected and our brilliant emergency services," tweeted oppostion Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. Tim Farron, leader of the Liberal Democrats, sent his "deepest condolences to the victims and families in Manchester."

"London stands with Manchester," declared London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

British singer Harry Styles said he was "heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight." His One Direction bandmate Niall Horan, meanwhile, called the event "absolutely horrendous."

"My thoughts are with the great people of Manchester and also Ari and her team," Horan added.

I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.

Law enforcement are treating the blast as "a terrorist incident," according to a statement from the Greater Manchester Police. The 23-year-old Grande "is O.K.," her publicist Joseph Carozza told the New York Times .