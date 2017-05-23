Members of the public are escorted from the Manchester Arena on May 23, 2017 in Manchester, England.

Locals residents in Manchester, England have stepped in to help after at least 19 people were killed and another 59 were injured in a horrific blast at a concert by U.S. pop star Ariana Grande.

The blast is being treated as a terrorist attack and has reportedly left hundreds of attendees, many of them children and teenagers, stranded in the city center as train services ground to a halt.

But people living near the Manchester Arena, where the explosion occurred just before 10:35 p.m. local time, have been using the hashtag #roomformanchester on social media to offer survivors a place to stay overnight.

I live 5 mins from the Manchester Arena. I have sofa bed, food/drink and phone chargers if anyone needs any help #roomformanchester - Nick Q (@QHNick) May 23, 2017

Others nearby have also been offering rides to those struggling to get home. Taxi drivers also reportedly gave free lifts to concert-goers affected by the tragedy.

If anyone needs a lift to or from Manchester let me know if we can help .10 mins from city centre. #roomformanchester - Gary (@Gazalfc123) May 22, 2017

A branch of the Holiday Inn hotel located near to the venue has taken in around 60 children separated from their parents and others in need of shelter.

If you can't get hold of your children, Holiday Inn hotel have 50+children. Phone Holiday Inn Manchester UK 0161 836 9600 #Manchester - Brooke Levi Vincent (@BrookeLVincent) May 22, 2017

The attack took place after Grande's performance as crowds were exiting the 21,000-capacity stadium just north of downtown Manchester.