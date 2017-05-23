What to Know About the Explosion at Ariana Grande's Manchester Concert

At least 19 people were killed in a reported explosion at Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester, England on Monday night, police said.

Police are still investigating the incident, and emergency personnel are still responding to the scene.

Here are the key details to know:

19 people have been confirmed dead

Nineteen people were killed and about 50 others were injured in the incident, Greater Manchester Police said.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene as concert-goers fled the arena when they heard a "loud bang" shortly after the concert ended, according to the Manchester Evening News .

"We saw the smoke. Everyone just fled. Some people were injured. We saw blood on people when we got outside. People were just running all over the place," David Richardson, who was at the concert with his 13-year-old daughter Emily, told the Evening News.

The incident took place at Manchester Arena

Police received reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena just before 10:35 p.m. local time. The arena — located in the northern English city of Manchester — has a capacity of 21,000 and attracts more than one million people each year, according to the venue's website.

Officials at the Manchester Arena said in a statement that the incident “took place outside the venue in a public space.”

Police are treating it as a terrorist incident

" This is currently being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise," Greater Manchester Police said in a statement on Twitter on Monday night.

Police have not yet revealed further details about the cause of the reported explosion or who might have been responsible for it.

Grande is 'O.K.'

Witnesses said the incident took place shortly after Grande had finished performing.

"Ariana is O.K.," her publicist, Joseph Carozza, told the New York Times . “We are further investigating what happened.”

Grande, 23, has been on the Dangerous Woman international tour since February. Her next performance was scheduled to be in London on Thursday.