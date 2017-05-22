Multiple were were killed in an a reported explosion at Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester, England on Monday night, police said.
"Emergency services are currently responding to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena. There are a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured," Greater Manchester Police said in a statement posted on Twitter. "Please AVOID the area as first responders work tirelessly at the scene. Details of a casualty bureau will follow as soon as possible."
Videos posted on social media depicted a chaotic scene as concert-goers fled the arena, screaming. Witnesses described a "massive" explosion as people were leaving the show.