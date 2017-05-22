World
Reported Explosion at Manchester Arena, UK - 22 May 2017
Police and other emergency services are seen near the Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion on May 22, 2017. Police have confirmed they are responding to an incident during an Ariana Grande concert at the venue. Joel Goodman/LNP/REX/Shutterstock/Getty Images
United Kingdom

Multiple People Killed After Reported Explosion at Ariana Grande Concert in Manchester

Katie Reilly
7:06 PM ET

Multiple were were killed in an a reported explosion at Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester, England on Monday night, police said.

"Emergency services are currently responding to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena. There are a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured," Greater Manchester Police said in a statement posted on Twitter. "Please AVOID the area as first responders work tirelessly at the scene. Details of a casualty bureau will follow as soon as possible."

Videos posted on social media depicted a chaotic scene as concert-goers fled the arena, screaming. Witnesses described a "massive" explosion as people were leaving the show.

Follow TIME