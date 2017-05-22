Zack Snyder is stepping back from directing Justice League to focus on his family, months after his daughter's death by suicide.

Joss Whedon , who directed both of Marvel's Avengers movies, will step in to help the movie through the post-production process and the filming of a few additional scenes, according to the Hollywood Reporter .

“I want the movie to be amazing and I’m a fan, but that all pales pretty quickly in comparison," Snyder told the Hollywood Reporter.

His daughter, Autumn Snyder, was a 20-year-old student at Sarah Lawrence College who loved to write. He and his wife, Deborah Snyder, have seven other children and step-children. Deborah Snyder was a producer for Justice League , and she also plans to take a break from the movie.

"I know the fans are going to be worried about the movie, but there are seven other kids that need me," said Snyder, who directed Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Man of Steel . "In the end, it’s just a movie. It’s a great movie. But it’s just a movie."

The movie is slated to be released on Nov. 17.