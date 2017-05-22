Politics
Congress

Rep. Jason Chaffetz Postpones James Comey's House Testimony

Katie Reilly
6:09 PM ET

Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz said Monday that James Comey's upcoming public testimony has been postponed because the former FBI Director wants to speak with special counsel Robert Mueller first.

"Spoke with Comey. He wants to speak with Special Counsel prior to public testimony. Hearing Wed postponed," Chaffetz, chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform committee, tweeted on Monday night. A hearing in front of the House Oversight committee had been scheduled for Wednesday.

Mueller, a former FBI director, was appointed special counsel to lead the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

