Politics
Search
Sign In
moviesJustice League Director Zack Snyder Steps Down From Film After Daughter's Suicide
"Suicide Squad" - European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
CongressRep. Jason Chaffetz Postpones James Comey's House Testimony
FBI Director James Comey Testifies Before The House Oversight Committee On Hillary Clinton's Email Server
moviesIt Looks Like the Rihanna and Lupita Nyong'o Film of the Internet's Dreams Is Reportedly Coming to Netflix
Miu Miu : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2014-2015
CongressTop Democrat: Michael Flynn Lied About Payments From Russian State TV Network
House Oversight Meeting on Michael Flynn
Attorney General Jeff Sessions Receives Award From The Sergeants Benevolent Association of New York City
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions attends an event at the Justice Department May 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. Sessions was presented with an award "honoring his support of law enforcement" by the Sergeants Benevolent Association of New York City during the event, but did not comment on recent events surrounding the firing of FBI Director James Comey. Win McNamee—Getty Images Win McNamee—Getty Images
Immigration

Jeff Sessions Moves to Deny More Federal Money to Sanctuary Cities

Sadie Gurman / AP
5:44 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — The Justice Department is looking for more ways to deny coveted federal grant money to so-called sanctuary cities.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a department memorandum Monday that the department may "tailor grants to promote a lawful system of immigration." That suggests officials could seek ways to withhold money from communities that refuse to honor detainer requests from federal immigration authorities.

A judge in April blocked President Donald Trump's attempt to withhold funding from some localities, saying the president doesn't have the authority to attach new conditions to spending by Congress. But the Sessions memo suggests the Justice Department still can attach more stringent conditions to the money it doles out.

Sessions already has threatened to pull money from jurisdictions that hinder communication between local police and immigration authorities.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME