Politics
Search
Sign In
ImmigrationJeff Sessions Moves to Deny More Federal Money to Sanctuary Cities
Attorney General Jeff Sessions Receives Award From The Sergeants Benevolent Association of New York City
moviesIt Looks Like the Rihanna and Lupita Nyong'o Film of the Internet's Dreams Is Reportedly Coming to Netflix
Miu Miu : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2014-2015
Food & DrinkLattes in Avocados Are Inevitably Here to Combine Two Millennial Favorites
Arla Organic's Coffee Week Latte Art Throwdown
Courts2 White Men and 1 White Woman Selected as Jurors in Bill Cosby Trial
Bill Cosby Arrives For Jury Selection In Pittsburgh
House Oversight Meeting on Michael Flynn
House Oversight Chairman Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, right, and ranking Democrat Elijah Cummings, D-Md., hold a press conference after a classified meeting of the committee in which they reviewed documents related to former national security adviser Michael Flynn in the Capitol on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 Bill Clark—CQ-Roll Call,Inc./Getty Images
Congress

Top Democrat: Michael Flynn Lied About Payments From Russian State TV Network

Associated Press
5:20 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) —The top Democrat on a House oversight committee says documents he's reviewed suggest that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn lied to federal security clearance investigators about the source of payments Flynn received from a Russian state-sponsored television network.

Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland says Flynn told the investigators during an early 2016 security clearance review that a trip to Moscow was "funded by U.S. companies." Cummings says the actual source of the funds was "the Russian media propaganda arm, RT."

Cummings made the statements in a letter to Rep. Jason Chaffetz, the Utah Republican and chairman of the House oversight committee. Cummings' letter came the same day Flynn declined to provide documents to the Senate Intelligence Committee, citing his Fifth Amendment protection from self-incrimination.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME