Politics
Search
Sign In
TelevisionSee Daenerys Ride Her Giant Dragon in New Game of Thrones Season 7 Photos
emilia-clarke-got
BizarreJudge Rules Couple Owes Money After Using These 'Misleading' Optimistic Emoji
FRANCE-TELECOM-MEDIA-INTERNET-MARKETING
PennsylvaniaA Third of Potential Bill Cosby Jurors Have Already Made Up Their Minds About Him
Bill Cosby
Health CareRepublicans Add to Health Care Uncertainty in Request to Extend Obamacare Subsidies Case
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan
President Donald Trump
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 1: National Security Adviser Michael Flynn speaks in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room during the daily news briefing at the White House in Washington, DC on Wednesday, Feb. 01, 2017.  Jabin Botsford — The Washington Post/Getty Images
National Security

Michael Flynn's Attorneys Cite 'Public Frenzy' in Subpoena Refusal to Senate Committee

Associated Press
2:44 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — Attorneys for Michael Flynn say that a daily "escalating public frenzy against him" and the Justice Department's appointment of a special counsel have created a legally dangerous environment for him to cooperate with a Senate investigation.

That's according to a letter obtained by The Associated Press that was written on behalf of the former national security adviser under President Donald Trump. The letter, sent Monday by Flynn's legal team to the Senate Intelligence committee, lays out the case for Flynn to invoke his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination and his decision not to produce documents in response to a congressional subpoena.

The letter says that the current context of the Senate's investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election threatens that "any testimony he provides could be used against him."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME