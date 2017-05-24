U.S.
Search
Sign In
Hillary ClintonHillary Clinton Slams President Trump's Proposed Budget: 'Unimaginable Level of Cruelty'
SeriousFun Children's Network Gala - Inside
BooksHow to Write a Great Letter, According to One of History’s Best Correspondents
Jane Baillie Carlyle
the morning briefThe Morning Brief: Manchester Attack Arrests, Trump Visits the Vatican and Top Gun 2
U.S. President Donald Trump and Pope Francis meet at the Vatican
Melania TrumpMelania and Ivanka Trump Wore Veils to Meet the Pope
VATICAN-POPE-AUDIENCE-US-DIPLOMACY
Babies Crawling Away
Getty Images
baby names

The Surprisingly Popular Baby Names in Every State

Chris Wilson
9:00 AM ET

Baby names are fascinating because they reflect larger sociological patterns within the U.S. Some take the entire nation by storm — here's looking at you, "Emma" — while others are inordinately popular in just one part of the country. To pin down this phenomenon, TIME used the Social Security Administration's state-by-state data on the most popular baby names in 2016 to calculate which name was the most unusually common in each state.

Don't be surprised that you don't see "Noah" anywhere on this list. Names that are popular everywhere tend to be evenly distributed across the country. To determine each state's most unique name, we looked at every name that had a significantly higher rank in one state than in any other. For example, "Berkley" was the 75th most common girl's name in South Dakota last year, while the closest second was Nebraska, where it was ranked 234th.

It may seem surprising that a few relatively common names show up in larger states, but this is to be expected given that there are nearly 10,000 names to compete with across the United States. In general, more common names tend to have higher rankings in places with large populations.

Measuring a name's affinity for a state can be a little tricky, because sometimes extremely uncommon names are almost singularly associated with one state but may not even show up in the data the following year, since the SSA only reports names that appear at least five times. To correct for this, TIME only considered names that showed up in at least 10 different states and had a particularly high ranking in just one of them.

You can search for your name or anyone else's below and see how its regionality has changed over time.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME