National SecurityMichael Flynn's Attorneys Cite 'Public Frenzy' in Subpoena Refusal to Senate Committee
President Donald Trump
ZimbabweProfessional Hunter Killed By Elephant That Collapsed on Top of Him
theunis botha elephant hunter died crushed
viralJustin Trudeau Just Casually Photobombed This Epic Prom Picture Full of Teens
GERMANY-CANADA-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY
EducationWhat Community Colleges Do That Universities Don’t
emilia-clarke-got
HBO
Television

See Daenerys Ride Her Giant Dragon in New Game of Thrones Season 7 Photos

Eliana Dockterman
2:39 PM ET

Daenerys' dragons are all grown up. Entertainment Weekly released new photos on Monday to tease the seventh season of Game of Thrones, set to premiere July 16 on HBO. One of the most intriguing pictures shows the Mother of Dragons riding one of her "children," who appears to have done some heavy damage to the burning ruins behind him.

The show creators have revealed little about the upcoming season: A teaser trailer showed Jon Snow, Daenerys and Cersei all walking to their respective thrones. Cersei then let out a breath of cold air, suggesting that her storyline is somehow related to that of the White Walkers. The new photo of Daenerys on her dragon suggests that the show may finally getting closer to showing ice and fire actually clash.

Another photo appears shows Arya Stark in more traditional Northern garb — signalling this season may have a Stark family reunion.

Game of Thrones TK Season 7, Episode TK Air Date: TK Maisie Williams as Arya Stark Helen Sloan—HBO 

The seventh and final season of Thrones will be split into two truncated seasons that air over the course of the summer of 2017 and 2018. HBO has already announced that four spinoffs are in the works mining stories from different time periods in the history of the Seven Kingdoms.

You can check out all the new photos at Entertainment Weekly.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME