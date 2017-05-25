Here's What's Coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and HBO in June

It's almost officially summer. Which means it's time to take a break from the harsh ultraviolet rays and sit in front of the TV with the air conditioner running. June is a great month to do exactly that, thanks to a number of new additions that are hitting your favorite streaming services.
Orange Is the New Black comes back to Netflix for a suspenseful fifth season on June 9. For those who were unable to catch Nick Kroll and John Mulaney's hilarious Oh, Hello during its Broadway run, a taped version hits Netflix on June 13. Elsewhere, the classic film Bend It Like Beckham will stream on HBO Now, while Oscar-nominated movie 20th Century Women comes to Amazon video.
Check out the list below for selections coming to screens in June.
Netflix
June 1
1 Night
13 Going on 30
Amor.com
Arrow: Season 5
Burlesque
Catfight
Catwoman
Chingo Bling: They Can't Deport Us All
Days of Grace
Devil's Bride
Full Metal Jacket
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Intersection: Season 2
Kardashian: The Man Who Saved O.J. Simpson
Little Boxes
Mutant Busters
My Left Foot
Off Camera With Sam Jones: Series 3
Playing It Cool
Rounders
Spring (Primavera)
The 100: Season 4
The Ant Bully
The Bucket List
The Queen
The Sixth Sense
Vice
West Cost Customs: Season 3
Yarn
Young Frankenstein
Zodiac
June 2
Comedy Bang! Bang!: Season 5, Part 2
Flaked: Season 2
Inspector Gadget: Season 3
Los Últimos de Filipinas
Lucid Dream
Saving Banksy
The Homecoming: Collection
June 3
Acapulco La vida va
Blue Gold: American Jeans
Headshot
Three
Tunnel
War on Everyone
June 4
Turn: Washington's Spies: Season 3
June 5
Suite Française
June 7
Disturbing the Peace
Trolls
June 9
My Only Love Song: Season 1
Orange Is the New Black: Season 5
Shimmer Lake
June 10
Black Snow (Nieve Negra)
Daughters of the Dust
Havenhurst
Sword Master
June 13
Oh, Hello On Broadway
June 14
Quantico: Season 2
June 15
Marco Luque: Tamo Junto
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 4
Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance
June 16
Aquarius
Counterpunch
El Chapo: Season 1
The Ranch: Part 3
World of Winx: Season 2
June 17
Grey's Anatomy: Season 13
Scandal: Season 6
The Stanford Prison Experiment
June 18
Shooter: Season 1
June 20
Amar Akbar & Tony
Moana
Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up For The First Time
June 21
Baby Daddy: Season 6
Young & Hungry: Season 5
June 23
American Anarchist
Free Rein: Season 1
GLOW: Season 1
Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press
You Get Me
June 26
No Escape
June 27
Chris D'Elia: Man on Fire
June 28
Okja
June 30
Chef & My Fridge
Gypsy: Season 1
It's Only the End of the World
Little Witch Academia: Season 1
The Weekend
Hulu
June 1
The Carmichael Show: Season 3
2 Days in the Valley
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Aeon Flux
All Over the Guy
Apocalypse Now
Apocalypse Now Redux
Barnyard
Black Rain
Blow Out
Blue Velvet
Bolero
Boogeyman
Boogeyman 2
Boogeyman 3
Bullwhip
Burnt Offerings
Chaos
Charlotte's Web
Con Air
Dances with Wolves
The Deep End of the Ocean
De-Lovely
Desperado
Desperate Hours
Double Team
Dragon Eyes
Drunken Arts and Crippled Fist
Drunken Monkey, Floating Snake
El Gringo
The Fatal Flying Guillotine
Fighting of Shaolin Monks
Fire in the Sky
Fled
The Freshman
Free Willy
Gangs of New York
Ghost Rider
The Glass House
Hammett
The Hanoi Hilton
Harriet the Spy
Heartbreakers
Henry & Me
The Ides of March
Ingenious
The Invincible Armour
In the Line of Fire
Invincible Obsessed Fighter
It Could Happen to You
Joe Dirt
Kangaroo Jack
Last Action Hero
Legally Blonde
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde
Legends of the Fall
Little Man Tate
Lost in America
Madeline
The Mechanic
The Medallion
Mo' Money
Money Train
Moscow on the Hudson
Mr. Mom
Muppet Treasure Island
Muppets from Space
The Muppets Take Manhattan
Of Cooks and Kung Fu
On the Waterfront
The Out-of-Towners
Over the Top
Peggy Sue Got Married
The Philly Kid
The Prince of Tides
The Queen of Versailles
Random Hearts
Regarding Henry
See No Evil, Hear No Evil
Seven Years in Tibet
Shivers
Silverado
Starman
Stash House
Strategic Air Command
Stray Bullets
Tracker
Transit
Underworld
Underworld Evolution
World's Greatest Dad
World Trade Center
XXX: State of the Union
Zoom
June 2
Black-ish: Season 3
June 3
Dumb: The Story of Big Brother Magazine
June 4
Arbor Demon
Urge
June 5
Arbitrage
A Case of You
North
June 6
Rizzoli & Isles: Season 7
Tyrant: Season 3
June 7
13 Assassins
June 8
What Happened Last Night
June 9
Girl Most Likely
Free the Nipple
June 11
Traspecos
June 13
American Ninja Warrior: Season 9
Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge: Season 2
June 14
Cocaine Cowboys
Control Room
June 15
Bayou Maharajah
Family Mission: The TJ Labraico Story
The Girls in the Band
The Hunting of the President
Outatime
June 16
Cardinal: Season 1
The Strain: Season 3
Asmodexia
June 17
Kundo
Star Trek: Beyond
June 18
Grand Piano
June 22
Little Big Shots: Forever Young
June 23
Hollywood Game Night: Season 5
Manny
Song One
Tarzan
June 26
Journey to the West
June 29
Ong Bak
Ong Bak 2
Ong Back 3
June 30
The Pact 2
Amazon Video
June 1
2 Days in the Valley
Aeon Flux
All Over the Guy
Apocalypse Now
Apocalypse Now: Redux
Black Rain
Blow Out
Blue Velvet
Bolero
Bowling for Columbine
Bruce Lee Superstar
Bullwhip
Burnt Offerings
Chaos
Chinese Hercules
City of Gods
Commando 2: The Black Money Trail
De-Lovely
Desperate Hours
Dragon Eyes
Drunken Arts and Crippled Fist
Drunken Money, Floating Snake
El Gringo
The Fatal Flying Guillotine
Fighting of Shaolin Monks
Fire in the Sky
Fled
Gone Baby Gone
Hammett
The Hanoi Hilton
Heartbreakers
Ingenious
The Invincible Armour
Invincible Obsessed Fighter
Lady of Burlesque
The Lady Says No
Lady Windermere's Fan
Little Man Tate
Madame Behave
Magnolia
The Mandarin Mystery
Marihuana
The Mechanic
The Medicine Man
The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress
Merry-Go-Round
Million Dollar Kid
Mind Over Murder
Miss Polly
Mission to Glory: A True Story
The Monster Walks
The Most Dangerous Game
Mr. Mom
Mrs. Scooter
Murder at Midnight
Murder with Music
A Night at the Follies
Nomads of the North
The Old Corral
One Exciting Night
One from the Heart
The Out-of-Towners
Outlaws of Sonora
Over the Top
Palooka
The Patchwork Girl of Oz
Payoff in the Pacific
The Philly Kid
Pinto Rustlers
The President's Mystery
Prison Break
Private Buckaroo
The Queen
The Racketeer
Reaching for the Moon
The Red Rope
Regarding Henry
Revolt of the Zombies
Rex the Devil Horse
Riders of Destiny
Riders of the Whistling Pines
The Road to Hollywood
Roarin' Lead
Robin Hood of the Pecos
Romola
Rough Book
The Royal Bed
Saddle Mountain Roundup
The Savage Wild
The Scarlet Letter
Shadows
Shaolin Drunk Fighter
Shaolin vs. Lama
Shivers
Silver Blaze
The Silver Horde
Six-Gun Trail
Slightly Honorable
St. Benny the Dip
Stash House
The Strange Woman
Strategic Air Command
Submarine Warfare
Svengali
Swing High, Swing Low
Target for Tonight
Tarzan and the Green Goddess
Tarzan of the Apes
The Salesman
The Tank
The Thief of Bagdad
Those We Love
Tomake Chai
Tormented
Scott Davidson: A Tracker in Marin County
Transit
True Heart Susie
Tumbleweeds
Wanderers of the West
War Comes to America
Way of the West
West of Nevada
Girls of the White Orchid
Winterset
Within Our Gates
The Woman in Green
The Woman of the Town
World Trade Center
Yellowstone
Zis Boom Bah
June 2
Dead Ahead
Noor
So Far
Grateful Dead: The Closing of Winterland
The Grateful Dead Movie
Truckin' Up to Buffalo
June 4
Urge
June 5
20th Century Women
Arbitrage
Ocean's Eleven
Ocean's Twelve
June 7
Aftershock
Brand New Testament
June 8
Art of the Steal
I Am Not Your Negro
June 9
Girl Most Likely
June 11
Transpecos
June 12
Suits: Season 6
June 17
Star Trek: Beyond
June 22
Paterson
June 29
David Lynch: The Art of Life
HBO
June 1
Be Cool
Bend It Like Beckham
Coal Miner's Daughter
Driving Miss Daisy
Executive Decision
Frequency
Get Smart
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Highlander
I Spy
Insomnia
Michael
Photo Booth
Protocol
Rush Hour 3
Serendipity
Shaft
Shakespeare in Love
Spark
Speed
Term Life
The Bodyguard
The Conjuring
The Order
The Witches of Eastwick
Transformer: Revenge of the Fallen
June 2
The Inquisition of Camilo Sanz
June 3
Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
June 4
The Leftovers: Season 3 finale
June 5
If You're Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast
June 9
Kiki, El Amora Se Hace
June 10
The Accountant
June 12
Krampus
June 16
Psi: Season 3 finale
Entre nos: Part 1
June 17
T.J. Miller: Meticulously Ridiculous
The Conjuring 2
June 23
Locos de Amor
June 24
The Birth of a Nation
June 25
Veep: Season 5 finale
Silicon Valley: Season 4 finale
June 30
El Jardin De Bronce