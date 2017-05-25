Here's What's Coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and HBO in June

It's almost officially summer . Which means it's time to take a break from the harsh ultraviolet rays and sit in front of the TV with the air conditioner running. June is a great month to do exactly that, thanks to a number of new additions that are hitting your favorite streaming services.

Orange Is the New Black comes back to Netflix for a suspenseful fifth season on June 9. For those who were unable to catch Nick Kroll and John Mulaney's hilarious Oh, Hello during its Broadway run , a taped version hits Netflix on June 13. Elsewhere, the classic film Bend It Like Beckham will stream on HBO Now, while Oscar-nominated movie 20th Century Women comes to Amazon video.

Check out the list below for selections coming to screens in June.

Netflix

June 1

1 Night

13 Going on 30

Amor.com

Arrow : Season 5

Burlesque

Catfight

Catwoman

Chingo Bling: They Can't Deport Us All

Days of Grace

Devil's Bride

Full Metal Jacket

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Intersection : Season 2

Kardashian: The Man Who Saved O.J. Simpson

Little Boxes

Mutant Busters

My Left Foot

Off Camera With Sam Jones : Series 3

Playing It Cool

Rounders

Spring (Primavera)

The 100 : Season 4

The Ant Bully

The Bucket List

The Queen

The Sixth Sense

Vice

West Cost Customs: Season 3

Yarn

Young Frankenstein

Zodiac

June 2

Comedy Bang! Bang! : Season 5, Part 2

Flaked : Season 2

Inspector Gadget : Season 3

Los Últimos de Filipinas

Lucid Dream

Saving Banksy

The Homecoming: Collection

June 3

Acapulco La vida va

Blue Gold: American Jeans

Headshot

Three

Tunnel

War on Everyone

June 4

Turn: Washington's Spies : Season 3

June 5

Suite Française

June 7

Disturbing the Peace

Trolls

June 9

My Only Love Song : Season 1

Orange Is the New Black : Season 5

Shimmer Lake

June 10

Black Snow (Nieve Negra)

Daughters of the Dust

Havenhurst

Sword Master

June 13

Oh, Hello On Broadway

June 14

Quantico : Season 2

June 15

Marco Luque: Tamo Junto

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. : Season 4

Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance

June 16

Aquarius

Counterpunch

El Chapo : Season 1

The Ranch : Part 3

World of Winx : Season 2

June 17

Grey's Anatomy : Season 13

Scandal : Season 6

The Stanford Prison Experiment

June 18

Shooter : Season 1

June 20

Amar Akbar & Tony

Moana

Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up For The First Time

June 21

Baby Daddy : Season 6

Young & Hungry : Season 5

June 23

American Anarchist

Free Rein : Season 1

GLOW : Season 1

Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press

You Get Me

June 26

No Escape

June 27

Chris D'Elia: Man on Fire

June 28

Okja

June 30

Chef & My Fridge

Gypsy : Season 1

It's Only the End of the World

Little Witch Academia : Season 1

The Weekend

Hulu

June 1

The Carmichael Show : Season 3

2 Days in the Valley

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Aeon Flux

All Over the Guy

Apocalypse Now

Apocalypse Now Redux

Barnyard

Black Rain

Blow Out

Blue Velvet

Bolero

Boogeyman

Boogeyman 2

Boogeyman 3

Bullwhip

Burnt Offerings

Chaos

Charlotte's Web

Con Air

Dances with Wolves

The Deep End of the Ocean

De-Lovely

Desperado

Desperate Hours

Double Team

Dragon Eyes

Drunken Arts and Crippled Fist

Drunken Monkey, Floating Snake

El Gringo

The Fatal Flying Guillotine

Fighting of Shaolin Monks

Fire in the Sky

Fled

The Freshman

Free Willy

Gangs of New York

Ghost Rider

The Glass House

Hammett

The Hanoi Hilton

Harriet the Spy

Heartbreakers

Henry & Me

The Ides of March

Ingenious

The Invincible Armour

In the Line of Fire

Invincible Obsessed Fighter

It Could Happen to You

Joe Dirt

Kangaroo Jack

Last Action Hero

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde

Legends of the Fall

Little Man Tate

Lost in America

Madeline

The Mechanic

The Medallion

Mo' Money

Money Train

Moscow on the Hudson

Mr. Mom

Muppet Treasure Island

Muppets from Space

The Muppets Take Manhattan

Of Cooks and Kung Fu

On the Waterfront

The Out-of-Towners

Over the Top

Peggy Sue Got Married

The Philly Kid

The Prince of Tides

The Queen of Versailles

Random Hearts

Regarding Henry

See No Evil, Hear No Evil

Seven Years in Tibet

Shivers

Silverado

Starman

Stash House

Strategic Air Command

Stray Bullets

Tracker

Transit

Underworld

Underworld Evolution

World's Greatest Dad

World Trade Center

XXX: State of the Union

Zoom

June 2

Black-ish : Season 3

June 3

Dumb : The Story of Big Brother Magazine

June 4

Arbor Demon

Urge

June 5

Arbitrage

A Case of You

North

June 6

Rizzoli & Isles : Season 7

Tyrant : Season 3

June 7

13 Assassins

June 8

What Happened Last Night

June 9

Girl Most Likely

Free the Nipple

June 11

Traspecos

June 13

American Ninja Warrior : Season 9

Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge : Season 2

June 14

Cocaine Cowboys

Control Room

June 15

Bayou Maharajah

Family Mission : The TJ Labraico Story

The Girls in the Band

The Hunting of the President

Outatime

June 16

Cardinal : Season 1

The Strain : Season 3

Asmodexia

June 17

Kundo

Star Trek: Beyond

June 18

Grand Piano

June 22

Little Big Shots : Forever Young

June 23

Hollywood Game Night : Season 5

Manny

Song One

Tarzan

June 26

Journey to the West

June 29

Ong Bak

Ong Bak 2

Ong Back 3

June 30

The Pact 2

Amazon Video

June 1

2 Days in the Valley

Aeon Flux

All Over the Guy

Apocalypse Now

Apocalypse Now: Redux

Black Rain

Blow Out

Blue Velvet

Bolero

Bowling for Columbine

Bruce Lee Superstar

Bullwhip

Burnt Offerings

Chaos

Chinese Hercules

City of Gods

Commando 2: The Black Money Trail

De-Lovely

Desperate Hours

Dragon Eyes

Drunken Arts and Crippled Fist

Drunken Money, Floating Snake

El Gringo

The Fatal Flying Guillotine

Fighting of Shaolin Monks

Fire in the Sky

Fled

Gone Baby Gone

Hammett

The Hanoi Hilton

Heartbreakers

Ingenious

The Invincible Armour

Invincible Obsessed Fighter

Lady of Burlesque

The Lady Says No

Lady Windermere's Fan

Little Man Tate

Madame Behave

Magnolia

The Mandarin Mystery

Marihuana

The Mechanic

The Medicine Man

The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress

Merry-Go-Round

Million Dollar Kid

Mind Over Murder

Miss Polly

Mission to Glory: A True Story

The Monster Walks

The Most Dangerous Game

Mr. Mom

Mrs. Scooter

Murder at Midnight

Murder with Music

A Night at the Follies

Nomads of the North

The Old Corral

One Exciting Night

One from the Heart

The Out-of-Towners

Outlaws of Sonora

Over the Top

Palooka

The Patchwork Girl of Oz

Payoff in the Pacific

The Philly Kid

Pinto Rustlers

The President's Mystery

Prison Break

Private Buckaroo

The Queen

The Racketeer

Reaching for the Moon

The Red Rope

Regarding Henry

Revolt of the Zombies

Rex the Devil Horse

Riders of Destiny

Riders of the Whistling Pines

The Road to Hollywood

Roarin' Lead

Robin Hood of the Pecos

Romola

Rough Book

The Royal Bed

Saddle Mountain Roundup

The Savage Wild

The Scarlet Letter

Shadows

Shaolin Drunk Fighter

Shaolin vs. Lama

Shivers

Silver Blaze

The Silver Horde

Six-Gun Trail

Slightly Honorable

St. Benny the Dip

Stash House

The Strange Woman

Strategic Air Command

Submarine Warfare

Svengali

Swing High, Swing Low

Target for Tonight

Tarzan and the Green Goddess

Tarzan of the Apes

The Salesman

The Tank

The Thief of Bagdad

Those We Love

Tomake Chai

Tormented

Scott Davidson: A Tracker in Marin County

Transit

True Heart Susie

Tumbleweeds

Wanderers of the West

War Comes to America

Way of the West

West of Nevada

Girls of the White Orchid

Winterset

Within Our Gates

The Woman in Green

The Woman of the Town

World Trade Center

Yellowstone

Zis Boom Bah

June 2

Dead Ahead

Noor

So Far

Grateful Dead: The Closing of Winterland

The Grateful Dead Movie

Truckin' Up to Buffalo

June 4

Urge

June 5

20th Century Women

Arbitrage

Ocean's Eleven

Ocean's Twelve

June 7

Aftershock

Brand New Testament

June 8

Art of the Steal

I Am Not Your Negro

June 9

Girl Most Likely

June 11

Transpecos

June 12

Suits: Season 6

June 17

Star Trek: Beyond

June 22

Paterson

June 29

David Lynch: The Art of Life

HBO

June 1

Be Cool

Bend It Like Beckham

Coal Miner's Daughter

Driving Miss Daisy

Executive Decision

Frequency

Get Smart

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Highlander

I Spy

Insomnia

Michael

Photo Booth

Protocol

Rush Hour 3

Serendipity

Shaft

Shakespeare in Love

Spark

Speed

Term Life

The Bodyguard

The Conjuring

The Order

The Witches of Eastwick

Transformer: Revenge of the Fallen

June 2

The Inquisition of Camilo Sanz

June 3

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

June 4

The Leftovers : Season 3 finale

June 5

If You're Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast

June 9

Kiki, El Amora Se Hace

June 10

The Accountant

June 12

Krampus

June 16

Psi : Season 3 finale

Entre nos : Part 1

June 17

T.J. Miller: Meticulously Ridiculous

The Conjuring 2

June 23

Locos de Amor

June 24

The Birth of a Nation

June 25

Veep : Season 5 finale

Silicon Valley : Season 4 finale

June 30

El Jardin De Bronce