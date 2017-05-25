weatherHurricane Season Is About to Get Stronger After Years of Calmer Waters
hurricane matthew hurricane season 2017
Campaigns'That Is Wrong.' Paul Ryan Says Greg Gianforte Should Apologize for Attack on Reporter
House Speaker Paul Ryan Addresses The Media After Party Conference Meeting
CrimePlayboy Model Dani Mathers Ordered to Clean Graffiti After Sharing Photo of Naked Woman at Gym
Dani Mathers Court Appearance
Donald TrumpPresident Trump Pushes NATO Members to Pay 'Their Fair Share'
European Council President Donald Tusk speaks to President Trump after welcoming him at the E.U. headquarters, as part of the NATO meeting, in Brussels on May 25, 2017.
Television

Watch Cobie Smulders Fail at the Gym in a Clip From Netflix's New Show Friends From College

Mahita Gajanan
12:23 PM ET

Hitting the gym is important to maintain health, or for some superhero movie fans, a chance to act like Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2.

In a clip from upcoming Netflix comedy, Friends From College, Nat Faxon, who plays Nick, picks up the "rope things" at the gym while Cobie Smulders, who plays Lisa, runs on a treadmill behind him.

"I feel like Alfred Molina in, like, Spider-Man," Nick says, and proceeds to repeat "Lisa, look!" until his friend falls off the treadmill.

Such hijinks are sure to abound in Friends From College, which depicts a group of Harvard graduates in their 40s who seem to still act like their 20-something selves after reuniting years later. The show also stars Keegan-Michael Key, Fred Savage, Annie Parisse and Jae Suh Park.

Friends From College premieres on Netflix July 14.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME