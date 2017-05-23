The Morning Brief: Ariana Grande Concert Attack in Manchester, Trump's New Budget and Zack Snyder

Armed police patrol on Shudehill walking past the first floral tributes to the victims of the terrorist attack on Shudehill, May 23, 2017 in Manchester, England. Christopher Furlong—Getty Images

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

ISIS says it’s behind the deadly Manchester blast

ISIS has claimed responsibility for a suicide bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England that left at least 22 people dead, including children, and dozens others injured. Authorities said they believe a lone attacker was killed in Monday night’s explosion. However, police said a 23-year-old man in South Manchester was arrested in connection with the attack this morning. Grande, who was not injured, tweeted that she was “broken” and “so sorry” while world leaders condemned the attack. British Prime Minister Theresa May said it was an “appalling terrorist attack,” while President Donald Trump called the perpetrators “losers.” Here's the latest on the deadly attack.

White House proposes full 2018 budget

Trump is set to release his full budget proposal for the 2018 fiscal year, which aims to slash non-defense discretionary spending to pay for an increase in military and border security spending. Here’s why the proposal is a long-shot.

Justice League director removes himself from film

Months after his 20-year-old daughter committed suicide, Justice League director Zack Snyder said he’s stepping down from the superhero film to focus more on his family, including his seven other children and step-children. "I know the fans are going to be worried about the movie, but there are seven other kids that need me," he told the Hollywood Reporter . "In the end, it’s just a movie. It’s a great movie. But it’s just a movie."

Also:

Homeland Security is extending humanitarian protections for Haitians living in the U.S. for six months.

Michael Flynn 's attorneys cited a "public frenzy" in their refusal to comply with a congressional subpoena .

Gender confirmation surgeries are on the rise in the U.S., new data shows.

A California man died in a botulism outbreak linked to nacho cheese sauce sold at a gas station.

A sinkhole opened up in front of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

