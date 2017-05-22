JerusalemIsraeli Police Kill Knife-Wielding Attacker Near Jerusalem
Television

Keegan-Michael Key Can't Seem to Grow Up in Netflix's Friends From College Trailer

Shirley Li / Entertainment Weekly
12:44 PM ET

Adulthood is wild — for adults who don't act like adults.

In Netflix's upcoming comedy Friends From College a group of best friends — from college, obviously — reunite after Ethan (Keegan-Michael Key) and Lisa (Cobie Smulders) move back to New York. That six-some also includes several other comedy heavyweights: Fred Savage plays coke-snorting Max, Nat Faxon is the wealthy Nick, Annie Parisse is the neurotic Sam, and Jae Suh Park is aspiring actor Marianne.

Judging by the trailer above, these pals haven't completely moved on from their college days. The men are having the time of their lives doing drugs, using permanent markers to sketch out ideas, and throwing pizza at the wall, much to the chagrin of Billy Eichner's recurring character, Felix, Max's boyfriend. He's right to be annoyed: Why waste all that pizza?!

Forgetting Sarah Marshall director Nicholas Stoller wrote the eight-episode series with his wife, Francesca Delbanco.

Friends From College debuts on Netflix July 14.

This article originally appeared on EW.com

Follow TIME