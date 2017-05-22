Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
National SecurityMichael Flynn's Attorneys Cite 'Public Frenzy' in Subpoena Refusal to Senate Committee
President Donald Trump
ZimbabweProfessional Hunter Killed By Elephant That Collapsed on Top of Him
theunis botha elephant hunter died crushed
viralJustin Trudeau Just Casually Photobombed This Epic Prom Picture Full of Teens
GERMANY-CANADA-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY
EducationWhat Community Colleges Do That Universities Don’t
FRANCE-TELECOM-MEDIA-INTERNET-MARKETING
Miguel Medina—AFP/Getty Images
Bizarre

Judge Rules Couple Owes Money After Using These 'Misleading' Optimistic Emoji

Raisa Bruner
2:34 PM ET

Be careful what you say with emojis in text messages — because the expressive little emoticons could be used against you in a court of law. That's the lesson learned by one Israeli couple after they engaged in an emoji-filled text exchange with a potential landlord, and could now pay up to $2,200 for the ensuing miscommunications.

According to Engadget, landlord Yaniv Dahan received a message from Yarden Rosen after listing a property as a classified ad online. "Good morning 😊 Interested in the house 💃🏻👯‍✌️☄️... Just need to discuss the details... When's a good time for you?" they texted to him. Dahan says he then removed the listing from the site, thinking he had found a promising lead. But it turned out that the couple were not ready to commit to his option in the end. Dahan ultimately chose to take the couple to small claims court, where a judge determined the emoji were misleading.

"The [emoji laden] text message sent by Defendant 2 on June 5, 2016, was accompanied by quite a few symbols... These icons convey great optimism. Although this message did not constitute a binding contract between the parties, this message naturally led to the Plaintiff's great reliance on the defendants' desire to rent his apartment," the judge determined, citing the "bad faith" of the defendants. "Even towards the end of the negotiations... Defendant 2 used 'smiley' symbols. These symbols, which convey to the other side that everything is in order, were misleading."

Note to all emoji users: tread carefully in the valley of the pictographic.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME