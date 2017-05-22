A Sinkhole Just Opened in Front of President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Estate

A sinkhole opened in front of Mar-a-Lago , President Trump's private estate and golf club, on Monday causing minor traffic delays.

The sinkhole is 4-by-4 feet and is believed to be near a newly installed water main, according to a Palm Beach travel alert. Sinkholes are a common occurrence in Florida, according to the Weather Channel , which has called them "as much a part of the Florida landscape as palm trees and alligators."

The town of Palm Beach issued a travel alert on Monday as a result of the sinkhole, saying crews from West Palm Beach Utilities will be examining the sinkhole throughout the day. According to CBS12 in Florida, one lane of traffic has been closed.

The Mar-a-Lago estate is referred to as the " Winter White House " by President Trump who visited the club frequently in the first few months of his time in office. The President has hosted foreign leaders at the club, including Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Some took to Twitter to crack jokes about the sinkhole opening near Trump's lavish estate.

So this happened last week, and now a 'sinkhole' appeared outside Mar-a-Lago. What in the name of all that is good is this man summoning?! pic.twitter.com/FqiKZyLdU5 - Pete Mella (@themella) May 22, 2017