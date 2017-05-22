Politics
Search
Sign In
NutritionBabies Should Not Drink Fruit Juice, Doctors Group Says
Glass of orange juice standing on wood table
EducationFormer Obama Adviser Valerie Jarrett: 'Tell Your Story. It Is What Makes You Who You Are'
White House senior adviser Valerie Jarrett participates in a panel discussion during the 2012 Federal Partners Bullying Prevention summit at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel on August 7, 2012 in Washington, DC.
U.S.Politicians Who Destroy Confederate Symbols 'Should Be Lynched,' a Mississippi Lawmaker Says
Confederate Statues New Orleans
TurkeyTurkey Accuses U.S. of ‘Aggressive’ Actions Against Bodyguards Who Attacked D.C. Protestors
US-TURKEY-DIPLOMACY-ERGOGAN-SECURITY
White House

Wilbur Ross Praised the Lack of Protests in Saudi Arabia. Protesters There Face Severe Punishments

Maya Rhodan
11:09 AM ET

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross praised the lack of protests President Trump faced during his trip to Saudi Arabia over the weekend, failing to note that dissent in the country is severely punished.

In an interview with CNBC on Monday, Ross said there is "no question" that the Middle Eastern nation is "liberalizing their society," noting there the involvement of women in some of their panel discussions. Ross also said there were no protesters in the streets during the President's visit.

"There was not a single hint of a protester anywhere there during the whole time that we were there. Not one guy with a bad placard."

The CNBC host pointed out that there likely weren't any protesters in Saudi Arabia because citizen can face severe punishment for broadcasting their dissent. Human Rights Watch has noted that over a dozen activists were imprisoned and facing lengthy sentences as of 2015. In January 2015, Human Rights Watch notes, at least one writer was publicly lashed for setting up a liberal website. Citizens in the country have also faced death sentences for participating in demonstrations.

In response to the CNBC host's point of reference, Ross maintained that there was a "genuinely good mood" in Saudi Arabia during the White House trip.

"In theory, that could be true but, boy, there was certainly no sign of it. There was not a single effort at any incursion. There wasn't anything. The mood was a genuinely good mood."

At the end of the trip, Ross said, Saudi security guards gifted him and others with two bushels of dates.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME