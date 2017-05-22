U.S.
Search
Sign In
politicsPresident Trump Touched an Orb and Illuminated the Internet
TIME Magazine default image
celebritiesDrake Professes His Love for Nicki Minaj During Billboard Awards Speech
2017 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage and Audience
NutritionBabies Should Not Drink Fruit Juice, Doctors Group Says
Glass of orange juice standing on wood table
EducationFormer Obama Adviser Valerie Jarrett: 'Tell Your Story. It Is What Makes You Who You Are'
White House senior adviser Valerie Jarrett participates in a panel discussion during the 2012 Federal Partners Bullying Prevention summit at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel on August 7, 2012 in Washington, DC.
United States Supreme Court
The United States Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 1, 2016. Bill Clark—CQ-Roll Call,Inc./Getty Images
Supreme Court

Supreme Court Strikes Down North Carolina Congressional Redistricting Map

Associated Press
10:56 AM ET

(WASHINGTON) — The Supreme Court has struck down two congressional districts in North Carolina because race played too large a role in their creation.

The justices ruled Monday that Republicans who controlled the state legislature and governor's office in 2011 placed too many African-Americans in the two districts. The result was to weaken African-American voting strength elsewhere in North Carolina.

Both districts have since been redrawn and the state conducted elections under the new congressional map in 2016.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME