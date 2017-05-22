Drake just declared his love for another pop star at an awards show.

Drake and Nicki Minaj's longtime relationship in the public eye had its ebbs and flows; from being just friends as two of the most talented rappers in the Young Money crew to telling followers that they were married on Twitter , Drake and Nicki's friendship has always been buzzworthy, something that their multiple collaborations together have amplified.

However, things changed thanks to a public beef with Minaj's now ex-boyfriend, Meek Mill , a feud that put Nicki and Drake at odds with one another. Now, however, it looks like the pair have buried the hatchet, with Drizzy going so far as to declare his love for Nicki publicly during his acceptance speech for Top Billboard 200 Album at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night .

When the Canadian rapper started his speech, he complimented the night's co-host, Vanessa Hudgens, telling her "you look incredible tonight." That prompted Nicki to respond with a hilarious rejoinder.

omg i am DEAD at Nicki screaming 'EXCUSE ME?! WHAT ABOUT ME?' when Drake said Vanessa Hudgens looks incredible 😂😂💀 #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/vQeGMbN9BX - Drew Boehmker (@IfUSeekDrew) May 22, 2017

Not to worry, however, Drake had plenty of nice things to say about Nicki as well.

"Nicki Minaj, I'm so glad we found our way back because I love you," he said. "And I could never ever ever see it any other way."

Nicki, for her part, graciously reciprocated Drake's public declaration of love.

"Thank you, I love you," she said.

Minaj also took to her Instagram to share a selfie with Drake and rapper Lil Wayne.

Family. For. Life. #MulaBayybeh!!! @liltunechi @champagnepapi @mackmaine4president A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 21, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT

Drake chose to share picture of the two of them.