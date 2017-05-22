President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will speak at a joint news conference on Monday marking Trump's first day in Israel .

Trump landed in Israel on Monday morning after starting his first trip abroad as President in Saudi Arabia. He has repeatedly expressed support for Israel and Netanyahu, and he hosted Netanyahu at the White House in February. But the New York Times reported last week that Trump had revealed to Russian officials classified information that Israeli intelligence provided to the U.S . Trump and Netanyahu have spoken by telephone since then, and it's unclear if the snafu will be a part of their private conversations in Israel.

After their joint remarks, Netanyahu will host Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for dinner at his home.

Trump and Netanyau are scheduled to appear at 12:25 p.m. E.T. You can watch it live above.