viral

Celine Dion's Voluminous Billboard Music Award Dress Inspired Some Hilarious Internet Reactions

Melissa Locker
11:48 AM ET

Celine Dion made a splash during her performance at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night when she performed her Titanic hit “My Heart Will Go On” to mark the film’s 20th anniversary. It wasn’t just her performance of that caught the audience’s attention, though, but what many viewers saw as her thematically-appropriate dress.

Dion hit the stage in a white gown with voluminous sleeves and shoulders that some social media users joked could have served as an emergency flotation device, if Dion had been aboard the Titanic when it tragically sank. Adding to the effect of her over-the-top ensemble, Dion performed her heart-wrenching song while some of the Oscar-winning film’s most dramatic scenes played out on the screen behind her, including the famous kiss between Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio. There was hardly a dry eye in the house , but on Twitter it was a different story, with eagle-eyed and sharp-tongued wags pointing out the potential usefulness of Dion’s attire.

Follow TIME