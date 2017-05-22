Health
Nutrition

Babies Should Not Drink Fruit Juice, Doctors Group Says

Mahita Gajanan
11:29 AM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

Babies under the age of 1 should not drink fruit juice, according to new guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The AAP previously said fruit juice was appropriate for babies after six months, but has since found that juice serves "virtually no role" during a child's first year of life, the authors wrote in new guidelines published in the journal Pediatrics. Doctors said babies younger than six months should only drink breastmilk or infant formula as their primary source of nutrition.

For toddlers between the ages of 1 and 3, doctors recommend no more than 4 ounces of 100% juice per day. The doctors strongly advise that juice not be used to calm older toddlers or given to them throughout the day. A maximum of 6 ounces of juice is recommended for children between 4 and 6 years old, and 8 ounces for children age 7 and older.

Follow TIME