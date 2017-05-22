Babies Should Not Drink Fruit Juice, Doctors Group Says

Babies under the age of 1 should not drink fruit juice, according to new guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics .

The AAP previously said fruit juice was appropriate for babies after six months, but has since found that juice serves "virtually no role" during a child's first year of life, the authors wrote in new guidelines published in the journal Pediatrics . Doctors said babies younger than six months should only drink breastmilk or infant formula as their primary source of nutrition.

For toddlers between the ages of 1 and 3, doctors recommend no more than 4 ounces of 100% juice per day. The doctors strongly advise that juice not be used to calm older toddlers or given to them throughout the day. A maximum of 6 ounces of juice is recommended for children between 4 and 6 years old, and 8 ounces for children age 7 and older.