Beyoncé's Elaborate Baby Shower Was Predictably Star Studded

Cady Lang
1:39 PM ET

Lest you forget that Beyoncé is the queen of everything and high, high above the rest of us mere mortals, the star who is pregnant with twins, celebrated the growing Knowles-Carter family at a baby shower more grandiose than most people's weddings, appropriately named the "Carter Push Party."

True to form, the expectant mother wore a bikini top and matching, sweeping skirt, all the better to show off the intricate henna tattoo art she had on her bare pregnant belly. Queen Bey also opted for simple, but powerful accessories: a pair of mirrored sunglasses, a head wrap, while husband Jay Z, wore all white and danced with the woman of the hour.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

The guest list was also one for the books, bringing together everyone from Destiny's Child's co-members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams to high-profile pals like La La Anthony, Vanessa Bryant, and Serena Williams, who is also currently expecting her first child. Thankfully for us, Beyoncé's mom and Instagram user extraordinaire Ms. Tina Lawson was of course in attendance, giving us a look into the party's festivities and high-profile guest list.

Fun fun fun❤️ Angie, Serena, lala, Vanessa Kelly, Lorraine❤️

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

All theses beautiful ladies at The Carter Push party! ❤️❤️

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

Follow TIME