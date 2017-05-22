So, howdy. Thank you, Connecticut College, for this great honor and the class to 2017 for allowing me to join in this beautiful celebration. I usually spend Sunday afternoons in my apartment weeping over my regrets, so this is a nice change of pace for me.

So somehow you did it. You made it through the meat grinder of elementary school, your teenage years, and now college, with most, if not all, of your limbs intact. That's quite a feat, I salute you. There's a great big world waiting for you out there, and all sorts of possibilities. Time for you to follow your star, find a soul mate, find yourself, finally, or so they say.

Any good story has three parts. Act I, where we meet the protagonist and establish the rules of the world. How do things work? What kind of person is our heroine? And what sort of world has she been born into? What does she want? How does she see herself? The all-important foundation of the narrative.

Then comes Act II where the complications appear that set our heroine on our journey. These are the unexpected and unforeseen events that upend the rules of Act I. The meteor is on a collision course with Earth. What do we do? There's an accident, an attack, that destroys the peaceful order of everything that's come before. A demented conman takes control of the country. That foundation of Act I is undermined, the assumptions of our heroine's tested.

Then we get to Act III, the synthesis of Act I and Act II. All the chaos of the middle section is brought to some kind of resolution. A new heroine is born out of the chaos of her struggle. The meteor collides — or it doesn't. Out of the rubble of the attack, a new city emerges. The conman is exposed for his swindles, and gets his just desserts, or doesn't. Thesis, antithesis, synthesis — I guess in college, I might have used the analogy of Saturday evening, Saturday night, Sunday morning. Saturday evening is like, I'm sure looking forward to going to this party tonight, Act I. Saturday night is the complication of Act II, all sorts of crazy stuff is happening at the party: Clowns, chocolate pudding. And then Sunday is Act III when a new self awakes and says, After that whole chocolate pudding thing, I really have to reconsider some core assumptions about myself.

The narrative story of — the narrative arc of a story, a night, a life. Like I said, you've just finished Act I. You know some things about the world, have developed a few theories about how things work. Sure that freshman year seminar on Marx added a wrinkle, and that social justice course really threw you for a loop [...] and with the end of Act I, you're ready to head out into the world, follow your star, find a soul mate, find yourself. If you believe in yourself, you can do anything.

Here come the complications. "Find a soul mate." Find the person who really gets you, understands what makes you tick like no other. The one person who can look past that front you present to the world and see the real you behind it. Well, I hate to break it to you, but in all probability, your soul mate is dead. It's simple numbers, I'm not trying to be a negative Nelly. Scientists say that 107 billion people have lived on Earth up to this point, and there are 7 billion people alive on this planet now, so it's just simple numbers. The odds, they speak for themselves.

Perhaps your soul mate was a simple servant in ancient Egypt, washing primitive textiles in the waters of the Nile, or a Christian soldier during the Crusades, trying to wipe out his Muslim opposite on the other side of the battlefield. Or, less mundane, someone famous, a maker of history like Napoleon or Harriet Tubman, which would have sucked because Napoleon and Harriet Tubman had to travel a lot for work and you wouldn't see them that much, what with the whole world conquest thing and the Underground Railroad thing. And I don't even think they had Skype back then.

Maybe your soul mate is not one of the 107 billion who have come before, but one of the 7 billion on Earth right now, and they're an antique dealer in New Zealand, or a cook in a food market in Thailand. Are you going to New Zealand anytime soon or Thailand? What are the chances that you'd run into them even if you were going, meet eyes over that antique bust of Abraham Lincoln or in the kitchen of that food stall to compliment the cook on the very great spicy sambal. Maybe they're sick that day. You can't meet everyone. In fact, some of you in the audience right now who are graduating are probably saying, looking around and thinking, That guy's in my class? I've literally never seen them before in my life.

It's a big world, and it conspires against you through numbers. Complications.

"Follow your star." At least here you have it better than the ancient people and the fact that you live in the 20th century isn't held against you. Back then you had to squint at the night sky to find your star. Maybe it was in Ursa Major and you had to get up at 4am to see it, with the whole rotation of the Earth thing. And you wouldn't even have an iPhone to set the alarm to wake you up. Nowadays we have light pollution from the cities and you have to go to the desert for a really unspoiled view of the night sky, but we have telescopes. We have the Hubble telescope, a magnificent scientific achievement that allows us to see stars as far away as 13 million lightyears. And one of them, one of those twinkling beauties in the eternal void is the one that speaks to you, guiding your life's path through the darkness. Your odds have just shot up. Certainly in 10 trillion galaxies, each of which contains 100 million stars, one of them shines just for you. All you have to do is look.

Well, I hate to burst your Hubble bubble, but there are complications. Given how long it takes for light to travel through the vast and indifferent void of the universe, the stars you see tonight beckoning may have died millions of years ago. It's light is only just reaching us but it's long, long dead, and we only think it's real. I'm sure it's not the first time something in your life has turned out to be other than what it seemed. Your freshman year roommate for example. Maybe that perfect thing in the sky twinkling with promise and meaning has collapsed on itself long ago, and become a supermassive black hole, the most deadly force in the universe, sucking up everything that strays into its gravitational field and obliterating it, rending it into atoms, an entity of pure destruction. Like your freshman year roommate.

And speaking of the failure of language and the troublesome problem of relativity, we come to "Find yourself." By now you know the self is an ever-changing creature, a nebula of spinning gasses, swirling and reforming, seeking a coherent shape. There is the you of your elementary school years, making your first tentative guesses at how people operate, how you operate. The teenage you, taking a stab at an identity apart from your family and friends, and making some really stupid clothing choices. And then college, finally set free from the home life that has defined, confined, and confounded you for so long. The mutable self.

The complications of Act II, which will tip all you have been into unstable chaos, have been set up and abetted by some really clever foreshadowing in Act I. All those slippery yous over the years. In some ways, you've always been a creature of chaos. Complications.

We come to Act III, synthesis. If you read about Hollywood, they'll often complain about a script's third-act problems. The set up is great. Jennifer Lawrence is the spinster school teacher who comes back for her high school reunion, Channing Tatum is her long lost childhood sweetheart, he's a marine biologist/Navy Seal just back from Afghanistan, Ice Cube is playing the principal, he's really great. And the reunion is full of shenanigans, clowns, chocolate pudding. But now we have to figure out the third act. Do these two star-crossed lovers get together? What is this story say about the world, saying about love and possibility? Do we have an uplifting story of triumph on our hands, or a tragedy? We didn't bother to figure out the ending before we started rolling the cameras.

Act III is everything. No matter the strength of the foundation, the assorted catastrophes of the second act, if we don't have Act III, we're really in trouble. Will the heroine pull it out at the end or does she falter? Does justice prevail, or the dull villainy of the world triumph? Here is the problem of every storyteller — to make sense of the chaos, to gather all the plot strands into dramatic unity, to figure out the ending no matter what the plot throws at you.

I've talked a lot about numbers and the indifference of the universe, but maybe here in Act III, the numbers are on your side, in the Walt Whitman-esque multitude of you. You add up to a lot over the years, the 4-year-old you apprehending the otherness of other people for the first time, the 14-year-old you recognizing yourself in a line of Shakespeare, the you sitting here right now wondering what comes next. All those future selves, too, at 25 and 45 and 65, adapting, prat-falling and picking yourself up afterwards. All those shifting, jostling yous and their lessons. The universe may seem like a lonely place sometimes, but there are as many yous as there are stars in the sky, and maybe one of them will step up at the right time and tell you what to make of it all.

Congratulations again on finishing Act I, welcome to the complications.