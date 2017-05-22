World
Search
Sign In
White HouseWilbur Ross Praised the Lack of Protests in Saudi Arabia. Protesters There Face Severe Punishments
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Speaks At Washington Conference On The Americas
U.S.Politicians Who Destroy Confederate Symbols 'Should Be Lynched,' a Mississippi Lawmaker Says
Confederate Statues New Orleans
TurkeyTurkey Accuses U.S. of ‘Aggressive’ Actions Against Bodyguards Who Attacked D.C. Protestors
US-TURKEY-DIPLOMACY-ERGOGAN-SECURITY
Supreme CourtSupreme Court Strikes Down North Carolina Congressional Redistricting Map
United States Supreme Court
Indonesian police guard men arrested in a recent raid during a press conference at a police station in Jakarta on May 22, 2017.
Indonesian police guard men arrested in a recent raid during a press conference at a police station in Jakarta on May 22, 2017.  Fernando—AFP/Getty Images
indonesia

Indonesia Arrested 141 Men at an Alleged Gay Sauna Party

Tara John
Updated: 10:35 AM ET | Originally published: 10:32 AM ET

Indonesian authorities have arrested 141 men at a sauna in Jakarta for allegedly taking part in a gay sex party. It is the latest crackdown on homosexuality, which is not illegal in the country (except for in Aceh Province), but has routinely been the target of police raids and vigilantes.

Authorities raided the party, which was being promoted as "The Wild One," at a sauna and gym venue on Sunday evening, the Guardian reports. Police said the attendees, which include a British national and Singaporean, paid $14 dollars to attend the event, BBC reports.

A police spokesman said the men could be charged under the country's harsh anti-pornography laws, which are used to punish a broad range of sexual behavior. The arrests come after two men were sentenced to be publicly flogged in the conservative Aceh Province. In April, about 14 men were arrested during a gathering at a hotel and were forced to undergo HIV tests.

While the predominately Muslim country is a secular state, strong religious and social taboos against homosexuality have prompted the LGBT community to shy away from the public eye.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME