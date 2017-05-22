President Trump Touched an Orb and Illuminated the Internet

An image of President Trump touching a glowing orb at a summit in Saudi Arabia has lit up the internet with its reflective glow.

The luminescent orb in the viral photo was a ceremonial touch. Trump, along with the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi , King Salman bin Abdulaziz and First Lady Melania Trump, were inaugurating the new Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The leaders and the First Lady placed their palms on the volleyball-sized glass orb in the dark room to "activate" the center, and illuminate the scene.

Two speakers explained that the center would aim to monitor extremist activity online, with data analysts who specialize in hate speech, the Saudi Gazette reported.

“We want to convey a message to the West and the world that the Muslim world is not an enemy,” Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir said, the Saudi-owned Al Arabiya reported. According to the report, a number of countries founded the center to "cooperate with the governments and organizations to prevail and promote a culture of moderation."

Naturally, the unique sphere inspired many memes online where people couldn’t resist comparing the photo to all kinds of pop culture moments that included another thing that glowed. Some of Trump's critics got imaginative, comparing the photo to a villainous comic book and sci-fi movie themes.

'Everyone grab on to the cosmic sphere. It's much better than a cosmic cube...believe me!' (HT @PresVillain) #HailHydra pic.twitter.com/7jKLQIdXRt - Ben Gross (@bhgross144) May 21, 2017

who orb'd it better? pic.twitter.com/e6X5Ma9Epq - Your Trusted Wizard (@Choplogik) May 21, 2017

The next Lord of the Rings movie looks terrible. pic.twitter.com/gVhv5bt0rK - Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) May 21, 2017

What a time to be alive pic.twitter.com/cJvtGaCVgH - Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) May 21, 2017

I like this one guy who got the warning not to look directly at the orb, lest his face melt like in Raiders of the Lost Ark. pic.twitter.com/nI4um3KVhP - Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) May 22, 2017

Attention, Marvel heroes, we found the last Infinity Stone! pic.twitter.com/icce0aprGt - jimgeraghty (@jimgeraghty) May 21, 2017

trump 100% made a wish when he touched the orb pic.twitter.com/S0TlxgxtBY - KRANG T. NELSON (@KrangTNelson) May 21, 2017

It was unfair to show the orb photo cropped. Here it is with full context and it is not weirder at all. pic.twitter.com/JZ9HXvC0Gf - Comic Sans Defender (@TibiusReynolds) May 21, 2017

wow this remake of 'the Dark Crystal' looks great pic.twitter.com/FmUaqrg1SK - Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) May 21, 2017

the new TWIN PEAKS looks lit pic.twitter.com/IlC1pTGjhx - Mark Berman (@markberman) May 21, 2017

The Art Of The Deal



CHAPTER 6-Evil Orbs Of Power



There comes a time in every deal when you'll be required to siphon energy from an orb... pic.twitter.com/MYTcp5exDr - Jordan (@jordan_stratton) May 21, 2017

big deal some guys put their hands on a glowing orb it's not like they're going to get super powers oh my god this is how space jam started pic.twitter.com/3rGPNr4yPD - Sean Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) May 22, 2017

Why does this look like the scene in Harry Potter where the death eaters find the prophecy orb in the department of mysteries pic.twitter.com/VYW5LfpUly - CMC (@ChaseClynch_) May 21, 2017

@cd_hooks it's totally the Orb of Peace from the end of The Phantom Menace pic.twitter.com/KuBEIfKWdY - Will T (@historicus91) May 21, 2017

Oh snap. Israel's glowing orb is INVISIBLE https://t.co/TjiW0427fH - John Hodgman (@hodgman) May 22, 2017

Saudi Arabia was President Trump's first stop on his first trip abroad. During a speech Sunday, Trump urged Muslims to combat a "crisis of Islamic extremism," an apparent shift from past remarks.

President Trump has not yet commented on the meeting itself, but shared his speech to his Twitter , which you can read here .