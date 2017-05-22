World
Search
Sign In
White HouseWilbur Ross Praised the Lack of Protests in Saudi Arabia. Protesters There Face Severe Punishments
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Speaks At Washington Conference On The Americas
U.S.Politicians Who Destroy Confederate Symbols 'Should Be Lynched,' a Mississippi Lawmaker Says
Confederate Statues New Orleans
Supreme CourtSupreme Court Strikes Down North Carolina Congressional Redistricting Map
United States Supreme Court
Foreign PolicyWatch Live: President Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Address Reporters in Israel
donald trump benjamin netanyahu press conference remarks israel.jpg
US-TURKEY-DIPLOMACY-ERGOGAN-SECURITY
Police secure the street outside the Turkish embassy during a visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on May 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. Earlier, after Erdogan had met US President Donald Trump at the White House, the Turkish leader's security detail had clashed with pro-Kurdish protesters, leaving at least eight people wounded, one of them critically.  Dave Clark—AFP/Getty Images
Turkey

Turkey Accuses U.S. of ‘Aggressive’ Actions Against Bodyguards Who Attacked D.C. Protestors

Associated Press
10:57 AM ET

(ANKARA, Turkey) — Turkey says it has summoned the U.S. ambassador in Ankara to protest what it called "aggressive and unprofessional actions" by U.S. security personnel against Turkish bodyguards in Washington during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit last week.

The move Monday appears to be in retaliation to calls in the United States for strong action against the Turkish security officers who were seen hitting and kicking protesters outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in Washington during Erdogan's visit.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said the U.S. ambassador was given a "written and verbal protest" against actions that is said were "contrary to diplomatic rules and practices."

It said it had requested that the U.S. authorities conduct "a full investigation of this diplomatic incident."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME