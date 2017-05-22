World
Thailand Hospital Bomb
A Thai soldier stands guard as police officers investigate the lobby of Phramongkutklao Hospital, a military-owned hospital that is also open to civilians, in Bangkok after a bomb wounded more than 20 people, in Bangkok Monday, May 22, 2017.  Sakchai Lalit—AP
Thailand

Twenty People Have Been Injured in a Bomb Attack at a Bangkok Hospital

Joseph Hincks
4:00 AM ET

More than 20 people were injured after an explosion at a hospital in central Bangkok, Monday morning, the English-language online arm of Thai Khaosod reports.

Speaking with local reporters afterward, Thailand's deputy police chief Srivara Ransibrahmanakul said, “It’s confirmed to be a bomb,” adding that traces of batteries and electric wiring had been found at the scene.

The blast reportedly occurred at 11am local time in a reception room at the Royal Thai Army affiliated Phramongkutklao Hospital, also known as King Mongkut Hospital. The hospital also treats civilians.

The attack coincides with the third anniversary of Thailand's most recent coup d'etat, which put the current military junta in power.

[Khaosod]

