brazilBrazilians Are Calling for President Temer to Resign After Graft Charges Emerge
Brazil Political Crises
budgetsTrump's Budget Proposals Will Include Deep Cuts to Food Stamp Programs
Donald Trunp Holds Joint Press Conference With Colombian President Santos
Middle EastThe 6 Biggest Questions Facing President Donald Trump in Israel
President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hold a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House on Feb. 15, 2017.
White HousePresident Trump Heads to Israel in Pursuit of 'Ultimate Deal'
President Trump Meets With Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu At The White House
SEATTLE, WA - MAY 18: Soundgarden vocalist and guitarist Chris Cornell is pictured on the scoreboard during a moment of silence before a game between the Chicago White Sox and the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field on May 18, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. Cornell reportedly killed himself on May 17, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Chris Cornell
Soundgarden vocalist and guitarist Chris Cornell is pictured on the scoreboard during a moment of silence before a game between the Chicago White Sox and the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field on May 18, 2017 in Seattle, Washington.  Stephen Brashear
Music

Chris Cornell's Funeral Has Been Set for Friday in Los Angeles

Associated Press
May 21, 2017

(NEW YORK) — Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell will be buried Friday in Los Angeles, his attorney Kirk Pasich said Sunday.

Pasich said Cornell will be buried at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in a private service.

Cornell's body was transported to Los Angeles on Sunday.

He was pronounced dead early Thursday morning after being found unresponsive in his Detroit hotel room.

The Wayne County medical examiner's office said the 52-year-old Cornell hanged himself. A full autopsy and results of toxicology tests are pending.

Cornell's wife has said he may have taken more of an anti-anxiety drug than he was prescribed.

The lead singer in Audioslave and Soundgarden, Cornell was a leader of the grunge movement.

Imagine Dragons will pay tribute to Cornell during Sunday's Billboard Music Awards.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME