New YorkAfter 146 Years, 'Greatest Show on Earth' Takes Final Bow at Sold-Out Show
ENTERTAINMENT-US-CIRCUS
White HouseRead President Trump's Full Saudi Arabia Speech
Arabic Islamic American Summit
NepalAmerican Doctor Dies Near Mt. Everest Summit
Peak of Mount Everest Above Clouds in Tibet
MaineJoe Biden Wants Americans to 'Regain Our Sense of Unity and Purpose'
American Revolution Museum
movies

Alien: Covenant Creeps Past Guardians of the Galaxy in Box Office Space Battle

Sandy Cohen
3:14 PM ET

(LOS ANGELES) — "Alien: Covenant" edged out "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2" in the weekend box-office space battle.

Ridley Scott's latest "Alien" exploit opened with $36 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. "Guardians" was close behind with just over $35 million in its third week of release.

"You couldn't get two outer-space operas that are more different in terms of point-of-view and execution," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for ComScore.

Fox's "Alien: Covenant" is a dark, R-rated scare-fest about slimy, parasitic space monsters; Disney's "Guardians" is a sweet, family-centered romp across the cosmos.

"'Alien' is sort of the dark side," Dergarabedian said. "It's the R-rated yin to 'Guardians' PG-13-rated, fun yang."

Two other new releases landed in the top five. Warner Bros.' teen romance "Everything, Everything" debuted in third place with $12 million, and Fox's "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul," opened in fifth with $7.2 million.

"Snatched," Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn's R-rated comedy from Fox, fell to fourth place in its second week of release with $7.6 million.

"Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2" provided a solid launch to the summer movie season with more than $300 million in North American ticket sales so far, Dergarabedian said, though grosses are running about 10 percent behind last summer's totals.

May is following a typical pattern, he said. Marvel movies kick off the month, which ends with Memorial Day tent poles like next weekend's "Baywatch" and "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales."

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to comScore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. "Alien: Covenant," $36 million.

2. "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2," $35.1 million.

3. "Everything, Everything," $12 million.

4. "Snatched," $7.6 million.

5. "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul," $7.2 million.

6. "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword," $6.8 million.

7. "The Fate of the Furious," $3.2 million.

8. "The Boss Baby," $2.8 million.

9. "Beauty and the Beast," $2.4 million.

10. "How to Be a Latin Lover," $2.2 million.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME