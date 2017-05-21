TelevisionAll Your Favorites Showed Up For SNL’s Epic Season Finale
Television

SNL Bids Farewell to These Two Cast Members in Season Finale

Alana Abramson
11:01 AM ET

Saturday Night Live bid farewell to two of its longtime cast members, Vanessa Bayer and Bobby Moynihan, in a graduation skit during the season finale.

Moynihan and Bayer played two graduating seniors from Millwood High School participating in a skit for Senior Awards Night that parodied the popular Netflix show "Stranger Things."

"Something isn't right. Are we in the upside down?" SNL's Kyle Mooney asked, referencing the parallel universe in the show.

"No, we're graduating bro," Bayer responds.

"Man, that's a stranger things," Moynihan quips back.

Bayer had been on SNL for seven seasons and Moynihan for nine, according to Deadline. She posted about her tenure on the show just hours before the finale aired, writing, "Thank you SNL for 7 years of laughs, love and incredible memories. It has been a dream come true."

Both Moynihan and Bayer were featured throughout the finale, bringing back some of their most memorable roles.

Moynihan stopped by the show's Weekend Update as a "drunk uncle," where he praised President Trump for giving him a renewed sense of opportunity, rejoicing that "a white guy has a chance to make it in America again."

And Bayer reprised her role as the meteorologist Dawn Lazarus, where she provided a forecast for Memorial Day Weekend.

