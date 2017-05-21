TelevisionSNLBids Farewell to These Two Cast Members in Season Finale
bayer-moynihan-fb
The VaticanPope Francis Announces 5 New Cardinals Who Show 'Universality of the Church'
Pope Francis Holds The Easter Mass and Delivers His Urbi Et Orbi Blessing
2017 graduationOprah Winfrey Tells Graduates to Follow Their 'Inner Truth'
Oprah Commencements
WorldNorth Korea Launched Another Medium-Range Missile
Shinzo Abe
Television

All Your Favorites Showed Up For SNL’s Epic Season Finale

Jennifer Calfas
10:14 AM ET

A Saturday Night Live season finale is not complete without surprise guest appearances from celebrities.

And Season 42's finale did not disappoint — with Alec Baldwin, who has been portraying President Donald Trump, and Scarlett Johansson, who played Ivanka Trump during her hosting gig earlier this year, both making appearances Saturday night.

The two appeared in the cold open, which began with Baldwin, as Trump, playing the piano and singing Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" — a nod to the show's post-election sketch where Kate McKinnon sang the song as Hillary Clinton after her surprising loss.

But for Baldwin's rendition, Trump sings the song following a tumultuous few weeks in the White House that included the ouster of FBI Director James Comey and the Department of Justice’s appointment of a special counsel for the ongoing Russia probe.

The sketch includes him crooning the song along with his top advisers and family, who join him throughout the song. First came McKinnon as Kellyanne Conway, then Beck Bennett as Mike Pence.

Then members Trump's family joined: Starting with Alex Moffatt as Eric Trump and Mikey Day as Donald Trump Jr. Then came Aidy Bryant as Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the Grim Reaper, Saturday Night Live's version of Steve Bannon.

Finally, Johansson as Ivanka Trump and Cecily Strong as Melania Trump join Baldwin on stage.

“I’m not giving up because I didn’t do anything wrong,” he said after they finished the song, once again echoing McKinnon's statement as Clinton. “But I can’t speak for any of these people.”

Watch the full clip above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME