U.S.
Search
Sign In
WorldNorth Korea Launched Another Medium-Range Missile
Shinzo Abe
Foreign PolicyPresident Trump Will Call for Muslim Unity in Fight Against Terrorism
SAUDI-US-GCC-DIPLOMACY
U.S.Cloud Computing Wins Preakness Stakes With Upset Finish
142nd Preakness Stakes
NewsfeedJustin Timberlake Responds After Seth Rogen Calls Himself a Less Attractive Lookalike
2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals
Oprah Commencements
Associate Professor Tim Harper, right, walks with Oprah Winfrey at Skidmore College's 106th Commencement in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., on May 20, 2017. Erin Covey—AP
2017 graduation

Oprah Winfrey Tells Graduates to Follow Their 'Inner Truth'

Associated Press
9:33 AM ET

(SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y.) — Oprah Winfrey advised graduates at Skidmore College to follow their "inner truth" and live a spiritual life during a commencement speech Saturday in upstate New York.

The author, actress and former talk show host spoke at the graduation in Saratoga Springs, where one of the more than 600 members of the Class of 2017 included a student who had attended her Leadership Academy.

The media mogul opened the academy in 2007 for poor girls in South Africa.

Winfrey is speaking at another commencement Sunday at Smith College, a women's liberal arts school in Northampton, Massachusetts. Another one of her Leadership Academy alumna will be receiving a degree there.

After receiving an honorary doctorate of letters in the arts from the private liberal arts college during the ceremony held at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Winfrey lectured graduates on some of the secrets to her success.

"I have been so blessed to live inside the dream of God," she said, noting that she has learned to follow her "inner truth" in career decisions going back more than three decades.

"It's a big, bad world out there," she advised, but encouraged the graduates by adding: "There is nothing more powerful than you using your personality to serve the calling of yourself."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME