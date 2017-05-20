Newsfeed
celebrities

Justin Timberlake Responds After Seth Rogen Calls Himself a Less Attractive Lookalike

Aric Jenkins
5:08 PM ET

Justin Timberlake has finally responded to that Seth Rogen tweet.

On Wednesday, Rogen tweeted a side-by-side comparison of him and his wife, alongside Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel. Rogen hilariously juxtaposed the two photos, saying that he and his wife had an "unsettling realization" that Timberlake and Biel were a "better looking version" of them.

But on Friday, Timberlake finally addressed Rogen's tweet and playfully urged him to have a little more self-confidence.

"Apparently, I'm late to the party on this... But, don't sell yourself short, @Sethrogen," Timberlake said. "Clearly, you and I both out-punted our coverage," implying that the two men married out of their league.

One fan pointed out that Rogen does have a slight advantage, actually: a dog.

Some commenters were just happy that Timberlake finally replied to Rogen's tweet.

Will Rogen respond to Timberlake's post? We'll have to wait and see.

