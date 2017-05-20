Bands and Music Fans Pay Tribute to Chris Cornell

Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs during Lollapalooza in Chicago, on Aug. 8, 2010.

Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs during Lollapalooza in Chicago, on Aug. 8, 2010. Nam Y. Huh—AP

Bands and music fans at a weekend rock festival where Soundgarden had been scheduled to headline are paying tribute to frontman Chris Cornell.

Cornell was found dead this week after a concert in Detroit.

Soundgarden was supposed to close out the first night of the Rock on the Range festival on Friday in Columbus.

Many of the bands remembered Cornell by performing his songs. Bush sang "Black Hole Sun," Live performed "I Am the Highway" and Stone Sour did "Outshined."

A candlelight vigil was also held Friday night outside the Fox Theatre where Cornell performed Wednesday night with his group, Soundgarden.

During Friday night's vigil, some musicians and fans sang songs made popular by Cornell.

Fan Julie Webber of Grosse Pointe Farms lit candles and said "his music will always be alive."

Melissa Kidd called Cornell's death "an indescribable loss."

The Wayne County medical examiner's office said the 52-year-old Cornell hanged himself. A full autopsy and results of toxicology tests are pending.

Cornell's wife has said he may have taken more of an anti-anxiety drug than he was prescribed.

His family is disputing that he knowingly and intentionally killed himself and say they are awaiting toxicology results to find out what led to his death, or if any substances were involved.