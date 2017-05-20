Sports
Search
Sign In
MusicBands and Music Fans Pay Tribute to Chris Cornell
Chris Cornell
EducationRead Mike Bloomberg's Commencement Address at Villanova
4th Annual Town &amp; Country Philanthropy Summit
MarylandStudent Fatally Stabbed on University of Maryland Campus in Apparent Random Attack
USA
EducationRead Mike Pence's Grove City College Commencement Speech
Donald Trump Holds Joint Press Conference With Colombian President Santos
Oklahoma City Thunder v Phoenix Suns
PHOENIX, AZ - FEBRUARY 08: Enes Kanter #11 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena  Christian Petersen—Getty Images
Basketball

NBA Star Enes Kanter Detained at Romanian Airport After Turkish Embassy Cancels His Passport

Aric Jenkins
3:35 PM ET

Oklahoma City Thunder player Enes Kanter was detained for hours at an airport in Romania Saturday morning, after the Turkish embassy canceled his passport.

Kanter first alerted the internet of his situation in a video message posted on his Twitter account.

"What's up world. Just wanted to say we are in Romania and they said they canceled my passport by Turkish Embassy. They have been holding us here for hours by these two police," he began in the video.

Kanter, who is Turkish, said he was held by officials because of his strong political views and opposition to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"The guy who did it is the President of Turkey, and you guys know him by now. He's attacked the people in Washington he's a bad bad man. He is a dictator and he is the Hitler of our century. I'll keep you posted guys, but just pray for us and I'll tell you what's going on," Kanter added in the video.

Kanter has since been released and landed safely in London, the NBA confirmed, according to the New York Times.

Kanter has been outspoken since gaining prominence as a center for the Thunder, and was a noted supporter of the failed Turkish coup to oust Erdoğan in 2016.

Kanter on Saturday first retweeted the NBA wishing him a happy 25th birthday, but had posted the airport video within the next hour.

He was traveling as part of his tour with the Enes Kanter Light Foundation.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME