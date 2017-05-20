U.S.
USA
The McKeldin Library at the University of Maryland. (Photo by: Loop Images/UIG via Getty Images) Loop Images—UIG via Getty Images
Maryland

Student Fatally Stabbed on University of Maryland Campus in Apparent Random Attack

Associated Press
Updated: 3:31 PM ET | Originally published: 3:08 PM ET

(COLLEGE PARK, Md.) — A University of Maryland student fatally stabbed a visiting student on campus early Saturday in what appears to be a random attack, police said.

A Bowie State University student was with two friends at the College Park campus around 3 a.m. Saturday when a University of Maryland student stabbed him in the chest with a folding knife, local media outlets reported. The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

Police said the attack was random and unprovoked and that the victim and suspect didn't know each other.

Sgt. Rosanne Hoaas, a spokeswoman for the University of Maryland Police Department told The Associated Press that the suspect is white and the victim is black. Police don't have any reason to believe that race played a role in the attack, she said.

Hoass said the stabbing was captured on surveillance cameras and that charges against the suspect are pending.

Neither the victim nor the suspect's identities have been released.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement on Facebook that the state is working closely with the school as it investigates the stabbing.

"Our students deserve to feel safe, and violence on our campuses will not be tolerated," Hogan said.

The president at the University of Maryland — which is holding graduation events this weekend — said there will be a moment of silence to honor the victim during Sunday's commencement ceremony.

"Words cannot express my deep anguish over this horrific tragedy," President Wallace Loh said in a statement.

