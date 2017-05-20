Politics
Callista Swoosh
February 3, 2012. Callista Gingrich attends a campaign rally for her husband at Stoney's Rockin' Country in Las Vegas. Ethan Miller—Getty Images
Politics

President Trump Will Nominate Callista Gingrich as Ambassador to the Vatican

Associated Press
2:27 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump says he will nominate the wife of former House Speaker Newt Gingrich as his ambassador to the Vatican.

Callista Gingrich has been the president and CEO of Gingrich Productions, a multimedia production and consulting company in Arlington, Virginia, since 2007.

She previously worked as a congressional aide in the House of Representatives and is president of The Gingrich Foundation, a charity organization.

She is Newt Gingrich's third wife and he converted to Catholicism to marry her.

Ambassadors require Senate confirmation before assuming the role.

The announcement comes days before Trump arrives at the Vatican to meet Pope Francis.

