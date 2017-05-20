U.S.
Texas

Pair Steals Hearse With Body Inside and Stops at Restaurant

TIME
1:31 PM ET

(BRYAN, Texas) — Police in Texas have arrested two people for allegedly stealing a hearse from outside a fast-food restaurant and dumping a body that was inside.

Bryan police say the hearse was recovered Friday a few hours after the driver stopped at a restaurant and left the hearse unattended. The body and the gurney it was on were dumped along a rural road a few miles from the restaurant.

Officers on the lookout for the hearse saw it in Brazos County and stopped it.

Police say a man and a woman are charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The woman is also charged with abuse of a corpse.

The body has been taken to a funeral home.

