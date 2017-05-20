Politics
US-IRAN-DIPLOMACY-TILLERSON
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in the Treaty Room of the State Department in Washington, DC, on April 19, 2017.  Mandel Ngan—AFP/Getty Images
Foreign Policy

Rex Tillerson Calls on Iranian President to End Terror Financing

Associated Press
1:05 PM ET

(RIYADH, Saudi Arabia) — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called upon Iran's president to end all support and financing of terrorist groups now that he has won re-election.

Speaking Saturday in Saudi Arabia, Tillerson said President Hassan Rouhani now has the opportunity to end Iran's role in supporting "destabilizing forces that exist in this region."

He also expressed his hope that Iran puts an end to its ballistic missile testing and "restores the rights of Iranians to freedom of speech, to freedom of organization so Iranians can live the life they deserve."

He would not comment on his expectation for the outcome of Friday's election in Iran, only saying that "if Rouhani wanted to change Iran's relationship with the rest of the world those are the things he could do."

Tillerson was speaking at a joint press conference with his Saudi counterpart, Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir.

