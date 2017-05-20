Pippa Middleton Gets Married: Scenes From the Ceremony

Pippa Middleton arrives with her father Michael Middleton for her wedding to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge is to marry hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte are in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)

Pippa Middleton , sister to Princess Kate, wed hedge fund manager James Matthews in a story-book ceremony Saturday at St Mark's Church in Englefield Green, England.

The bride wore white — more specifically, a high-necked lace number designed by Giles Deacon, according to Vogue — while her royal sister wore a peach-pink dress by Sarah Burton , the Alexander McQueen designer behind Kate's wedding dress.

Among the event's attendees were an adorable clutch of children which included Prince George and Princess Charlotte , who served as pageboy and bridesmaid at Aunt Pippa's wedding.

Check out more scenes below from the fairy-tale ceremony.