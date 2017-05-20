Pippa Middleton Gets Married: Scenes From the Ceremony

Pippa Middleton, sister to Princess Kate, wed hedge fund manager James Matthews in a story-book ceremony Saturday at St Mark's Church in Englefield Green, England.
The bride wore white — more specifically, a high-necked lace number designed by Giles Deacon, according to Vogue — while her royal sister wore a peach-pink dress by Sarah Burton, the Alexander McQueen designer behind Kate's wedding dress.
Among the event's attendees were an adorable clutch of children which included Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who served as pageboy and bridesmaid at Aunt Pippa's wedding.
