Search
Sign In
Texas8 Riders Stuck on 120-Foot-Tall Roller Coaster for Hours Overnight
A sign for Six Flags Over Texas is shown just outside the pa
AirlinesPassenger Tries to Break Into Cockpit on American Airlines Flight
US-AIRPORT-PLANE
Foreign PolicyU.S. and Saudi Arabia Sign $110 Billion Arms Deal
SAUDI-US-DIPLOMACY-TRUMP
WorldU.S. and Saudi Arabia Impose Terror Sanctions on Hezbollah Leader Hashem Safieddine
LEBANON-SYRIA-CONFLICT
APTOPIX Britain Pippa Middleton
Pippa Middleton arrives with her father Michael Middleton for her wedding to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge is to marry hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte are in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)Kirsty Wigglesworth&mdash;AP
APTOPIX Britain Pippa Middleton
Wedding Of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews
Wedding Of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews
Wedding Of Pippa Middleton And James Matthews
Wedding Of Pippa Middleton And James Matthews
Wedding Of Pippa Middleton And James Matthews
Pippa Middleton arrives with her father Michael Middleton for her wedding to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Engle
... VIEW MORE

Kirsty Wigglesworth—AP
1 of 6

Pippa Middleton Gets Married: Scenes From the Ceremony

TIME
12:44 PM ET

Pippa Middleton, sister to Princess Kate, wed hedge fund manager James Matthews in a story-book ceremony Saturday at St Mark's Church in Englefield Green, England.

The bride wore white — more specifically, a high-necked lace number designed by Giles Deacon, according to Vogue — while her royal sister wore a peach-pink dress by Sarah Burton, the Alexander McQueen designer behind Kate's wedding dress.

Among the event's attendees were an adorable clutch of children which included Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who served as pageboy and bridesmaid at Aunt Pippa's wedding.

Check out more scenes below from the fairy-tale ceremony.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME