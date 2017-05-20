Politics
Search
Sign In
WorldU.S. and Saudi Arabia Impose Terror Sanctions on Hezbollah Leader Hashem Safieddine
LEBANON-SYRIA-CONFLICT
Saudi ArabiaMelania and Ivanka Trump's Outfits in Saudi Arabia Contradict President Trump's Old Tweet
U.S. President Trump in Saudi Arabia for 1st visit abroad
Foreign PolicyPresident Trump Receives Warm Welcome in Saudi Arabia
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
WorldPrincess Charlotte and Prince George Looked Adorable at Pippa Middleton's Wedding
Wedding Of Pippa Middleton And James Matthews
SAUDI-US-DIPLOMACY-TRUMP
President Trump and Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud take part in a signing ceremony at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh on May 20, 2017. Mandel Ngan—AFP/Getty Images
Foreign Policy

U.S. and Saudi Arabia Sign $110 Billion Arms Deal

Associated Press
10:56 AM ET

(RIYADH, Saudi Arabia) — President Donald Trump and Saudi King Salman signed a series of agreements cementing their countries' military and economic partnerships.

The two leaders signed a joint vision agreement Saturday at the Saudi Royal Court and sealed it with a handshake.

The agreements also include a military sales deal of about $110 billion, effective immediately, plus another $350 billion over the next 10 years.

The two countries also announced a defense cooperation agreement and private sector agreements Saturday that are intended to create tens of thousands of new jobs in the U.S. defense industry.

Trump has been tending to official business on his first day overseas as president.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME