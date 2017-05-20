Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Foreign PolicyPresident Trump Receives Warm Welcome in Saudi Arabia
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
celebrityKate Middleton Tickled Pink in Alexander McQueen Gown at Sister Pippa's Wedding
Wedding Of Pippa Middleton And James Matthews
WorldPippa Middleton Marries James Matthews in Rural England
Wedding Of Pippa Middleton And James Matthews
WorldPippa Middleton to Marry James Matthews in Rural England
Wedding Of Pippa Middleton And James Matthews
Wedding Of Pippa Middleton And James Matthews
ENGLEFIELD GREEN, ENGLAND - MAY 20: Prince George of Cambridge, paige boy and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, bridesmaid attend the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage) Samir Hussein—Samir Hussein/WireImage
World

Princess Charlotte and Prince George Looked Adorable at Pippa Middleton's Wedding

Aric Jenkins
9:10 AM ET

At Pippa Middleton's wedding Saturday, the attendees were dressed to the nines — including the kids who participated in the ceremony.

Charlotte and George, the young children of Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William, were a page boy and bridesmaid, respectively, and were fitted in outfits by Pepa & Co., according to the Telegraph.

The young Royals looked adorable at their Aunt Pippa's wedding and perhaps got a little too excited, as photographers captured Kate shushing the kids at the event at one point.

In total, the Bridesmaids included Countess Philippa Hoyos, Lily French, Avia Horner and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge.

Casimir Tatos, Edward Sebire, William Ward and Prince George appeared as page boys, as Pippa married James Matthews, a 41-year-old hedge fund manager.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME