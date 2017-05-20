Princess Charlotte and Prince George Looked Adorable at Pippa Middleton's Wedding

ENGLEFIELD GREEN, ENGLAND - MAY 20: Prince George of Cambridge, paige boy and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, bridesmaid attend the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

At Pippa Middleton 's wedding Saturday, the attendees were dressed to the nines — including the kids who participated in the ceremony.

Charlotte and George , the young children of Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William, were a page boy and bridesmaid, respectively, and were fitted in outfits by Pepa & Co., according to the Telegraph .

The young Royals looked adorable at their Aunt Pippa's wedding and perhaps got a little too excited, as photographers captured Kate shushing the kids at the event at one point.

In total, the Bridesmaids included Countess Philippa Hoyos, Lily French, Avia Horner and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge .

Casimir Tatos, Edward Sebire, William Ward and Prince George appeared as page boys, as Pippa married James Matthews, a 41-year-old hedge fund manager.